Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Sells 1,684 Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Stoke Therapeutics worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $279,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $1,224,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $405,000. Finally, Birchview Capital LP increased its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STOK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of STOK stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.25. 474,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,975. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average is $9.99. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 million. Analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, insider Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,168.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stoke Therapeutics news, insider Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,485 shares in the company, valued at $34,168.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Skorpios Trust sold 3,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $41,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,843,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,786,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

Featured Articles

