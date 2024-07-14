Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Sells 21,947 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC reduced its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,947 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $10,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,964,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $750,459,000 after purchasing an additional 54,133 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 583.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 33,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 28,309 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,715,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $906,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,296 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,058,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,049,000 after purchasing an additional 35,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

KNX traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,156,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,356. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.54. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $60.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 74.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 95.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on KNX. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wolfe Research cut Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

