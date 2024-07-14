Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Sells 22,996 Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,996 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC owned 0.09% of Chord Energy worth $6,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Chord Energy by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 79,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,181,000 after acquiring an additional 20,995 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Chord Energy by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 10,075 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Chord Energy by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 491,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,742,000 after purchasing an additional 53,992 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in Chord Energy by 252.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 43,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 31,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $16,549,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHRD traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $171.99. 976,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,790. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chord Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $145.06 and a 12 month high of $190.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.31.

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.35. Chord Energy had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chord Energy Co. will post 22.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $2.94 dividend. This represents a $11.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is 23.46%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.00.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

