Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Sells 2,800 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $6,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RH. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 35.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 21.1% during the first quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,448,000 after buying an additional 6,719 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in shares of RH by 2.8% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of RH in the first quarter worth $354,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RH alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on RH. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on RH from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised RH to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on RH from $264.00 to $226.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.79.

RH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RH traded up $7.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $274.62. 901,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,699. RH has a 52-week low of $207.26 and a 52-week high of $406.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $258.31 and a 200-day moving average of $267.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.42.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $726.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.15 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. Analysts expect that RH will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RH news, CEO Gary G. Friedman purchased 34,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $215.00 per share, with a total value of $7,353,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,339,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,941,545. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total value of $27,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman acquired 34,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $215.00 per share, with a total value of $7,353,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,339,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,941,545. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RH Company Profile

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.