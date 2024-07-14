Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Sells 3,691 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,515 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,691 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRME. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 7.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 992,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,618,000 after purchasing an additional 71,527 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,539,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,926,000 after purchasing an additional 84,858 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Merchants during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 128,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 15,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Merchants during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. 73.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Merchants alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FRME has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on First Merchants from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Insider Activity at First Merchants

In other news, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 23,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $778,159.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 122,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,989,172.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Merchants Price Performance

First Merchants stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.39. 241,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,735. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.22 and its 200-day moving average is $33.94. First Merchants Co. has a 12 month low of $25.70 and a 12 month high of $38.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $153.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

First Merchants Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.35%.

First Merchants Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.