Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Sells 5,457 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,457 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $6,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $269.63. 302,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,802. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $268.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.00. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $249.84 and a one year high of $298.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 21.69%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNA shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SNA

Insider Activity

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total transaction of $6,461,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 750,663 shares in the company, valued at $200,276,888.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total value of $6,461,896.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,663 shares in the company, valued at $200,276,888.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $1,655,069.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,048,945.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,632 shares of company stock valued at $10,353,409 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.