Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Sells 75,568 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75,568 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC owned 0.10% of Kimco Realty worth $12,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KIM traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,057,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,499,919. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.40.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 181.14%.

KIM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.52.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

