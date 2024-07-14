Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Sells 800 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of Ingredion worth $5,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Ingredion by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Ingredion by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 29,200.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.11, for a total transaction of $282,171.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,085.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total transaction of $3,199,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,073,642.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.11, for a total value of $282,171.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,085.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,359 shares of company stock valued at $4,515,644. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:INGR traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.01. 302,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,223. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.97 and a 200 day moving average of $113.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $89.54 and a 1-year high of $122.18.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.08. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.56%. Ingredion’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INGR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ingredion from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.17.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

