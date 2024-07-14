Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Trims Holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAH. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $328,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2,718.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 28,820 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $1,770,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. 46.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 67,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $3,955,886.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,054 shares in the company, valued at $34,067,845.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Jeff Dyke sold 15,000 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at $9,173,664.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 67,703 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $3,955,886.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,054 shares in the company, valued at $34,067,845.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,569 shares of company stock worth $8,674,244 over the last ninety days. 40.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sonic Automotive Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE:SAH traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.69. The stock had a trading volume of 233,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,275. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $64.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.27. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.62.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Sonic Automotive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.59%.

Sonic Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

