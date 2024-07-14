Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Trims Stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC lessened its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 76.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 131,627 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 8.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,211,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,834,000 after buying an additional 542,832 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 8.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 142,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 10,582 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 184,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 82,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTRE traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,230,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,858. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 12.80, a quick ratio of 12.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.80. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $26.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 223.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTRE shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

