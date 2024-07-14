Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Trims Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,703 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 28,775 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $14,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 19.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,058 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,343,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.1% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 4,304 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 204,893 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $60,753,000 after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,518 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $253.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,543,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,683,319. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $258.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.33. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $302.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Wedbush cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.11.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

