Swiss National Bank Cuts Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $146,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in United Rentals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 14,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,528,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in United Rentals by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $1,990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,557.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $637.67.

United Rentals Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE URI traded up $13.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $679.58. 544,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,750. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $387.01 and a 52-week high of $732.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $656.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $650.75.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.76 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

