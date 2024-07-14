Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 609,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of Ferguson worth $133,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FERG. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 60.0% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferguson stock traded up $8.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $204.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,010,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,836. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $147.62 and a 52-week high of $224.86. The firm has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.29 and a 200 day moving average of $203.33.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 36.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.54%.

FERG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.00.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

