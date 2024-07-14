Swiss National Bank Has $128.83 Million Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 749,072 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Lennar were worth $128,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lennar by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,681,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $399,611,000 after buying an additional 79,217 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Lennar by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,760,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,585,000 after buying an additional 60,713 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,550,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,067,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 6,297.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 662,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,706,000 after purchasing an additional 651,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 354,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,866,000 after purchasing an additional 174,981 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In related news, Executive Vice Preident Jeffrey Joseph McCall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,701,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,179,979.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lennar news, Executive Vice Preident Jeffrey Joseph McCall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,701,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,179,979.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,512,938.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,176 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,039. 9.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LEN traded up $4.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,230,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,647. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.34. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $102.90 and a twelve month high of $172.59.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 15.93%. On average, research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $164.00 target price (down previously from $174.00) on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.69.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

