Swiss National Bank Has $156.38 Million Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,775,586 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 517,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.29% of Ford Motor worth $156,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 342,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,171,000 after buying an additional 44,581 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 11.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 421,118 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 44,805 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 287.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 606,057 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,388,000 after purchasing an additional 449,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 33.1% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 17,124 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.09.

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $14.03. 85,609,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,083,844. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.31. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

