Swiss National Bank Has $60.93 Million Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 177,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Waters were worth $60,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its holdings in Waters by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 11,469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Waters by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in Waters by 5.9% during the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 681 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.4% in the first quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 10,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Waters in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Waters from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.20.

Shares of Waters stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $302.40. 277,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,325. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $311.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.52. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.94. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $231.90 and a 12 month high of $367.21.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.57 million. Waters had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 20.75%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $332.90 per share, with a total value of $332,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at $550,283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total transaction of $1,446,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $332.90 per share, for a total transaction of $332,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,283.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

