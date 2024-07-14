Swiss National Bank Has $76.08 Million Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of Ulta Beauty worth $76,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 490.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded up $12.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $412.94. 845,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,679. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $389.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $456.74. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $368.02 and a 52 week high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ULTA. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $438.00 to $412.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $625.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.70.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

