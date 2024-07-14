Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of Avery Dennison worth $53,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.60 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.15.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In related news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 2,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $500,100.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,489.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 2,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $500,100.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,489.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total transaction of $684,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,824.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,583 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,353 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 1.3 %

AVY stock traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $220.68. The company had a trading volume of 506,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,620. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.04 and a 200 day moving average of $214.63. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $165.21 and a 12 month high of $231.53. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.14. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 32.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.39%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

