Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.27% of Lululemon Athletica worth $134,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,127,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,275,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $516,362,000 after acquiring an additional 52,348 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,543 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LULU traded up $1.86 on Friday, reaching $291.06. 1,797,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,666,481. The firm has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $314.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.96. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $283.49 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

LULU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $384.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.29.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

