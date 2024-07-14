Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 133,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $136,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $392,470,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 82,775.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,712,000 after acquiring an additional 43,043 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 240,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,595,000 after acquiring an additional 42,395 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth about $28,241,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,706,000 after acquiring an additional 18,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total transaction of $467,667.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded up $14.37 on Friday, reaching $918.46. 341,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,801. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $674.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1,034.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $923.27 and its 200-day moving average is $931.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.57 by $0.05. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 54.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 22.64%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. Loop Capital dropped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Baird R W lowered W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $959.44.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

