Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of Franco-Nevada worth $69,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNV. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 149,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,474,000 after acquiring an additional 31,796 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 455,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,671,000 after purchasing an additional 236,503 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 447,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,825,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,167,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,472,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,156,000 after acquiring an additional 198,144 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.33.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNV traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.11. The company had a trading volume of 383,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,041. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.26. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $102.29 and a twelve month high of $149.06.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.50 million. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is -57.83%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

