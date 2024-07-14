Swiss National Bank Purchases 190 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of Markel Group worth $60,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Markel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Markel Group by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 80 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Markel Group by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Markel Group Stock Performance

NYSE MKL traded up $23.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,598.29. 46,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,193. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,295.65 and a 1 year high of $1,670.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,595.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,510.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.50 by ($0.33). Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total transaction of $4,915,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,228,184.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total value of $4,915,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,228,184.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total transaction of $197,741.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,606.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MKL shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,597.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Markel Group

Markel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.