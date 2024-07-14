Swiss National Bank Reduces Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of PTC worth $67,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PTC. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in PTC by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in PTC by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in PTC during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $217,506.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,573.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $217,506.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,573.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total transaction of $1,207,324.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,734,056.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,137,631 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTC traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 976,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,835. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.88 and a 200-day moving average of $179.61. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.61 and a 1 year high of $194.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 76.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. PTC had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $603.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.53 million. Equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.73.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

