Swiss National Bank Sells 146,700 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,980,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 146,700 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 0.8% of Swiss National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of Home Depot worth $1,143,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bey Douglas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $913,000. Hartline Investment Corp increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 15,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its position in Home Depot by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 7,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot stock traded up $5.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $359.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,019,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253,667. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $339.52 and a 200 day moving average of $352.12. The firm has a market cap of $356.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $352.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.42.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

