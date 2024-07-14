Swiss National Bank Sells 19,600 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.28% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $63,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.7% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 16,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.75.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 1.0 %

ARE traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.02. 1,566,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,690. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 117.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.15. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.73 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 485.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,281,374.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.