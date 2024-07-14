Swiss National Bank Sells 23,300 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of McKesson worth $213,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 11.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 6.5% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,030,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in McKesson by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCK traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $576.66. 594,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,688. The company has a market cap of $74.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $575.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $534.41. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $395.30 and a 52 week high of $612.17.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 31.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus raised their target price on McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.00.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.92, for a total value of $2,180,192.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,012,564.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 12,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total value of $7,116,763.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,828,886.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.92, for a total transaction of $2,180,192.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,012,564.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,567 shares of company stock valued at $16,691,841 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

