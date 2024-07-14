Swiss National Bank Sells 38,400 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 873,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $52,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2,432.3% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $143,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,859.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CMS Energy news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $143,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $99,986.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,433.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,027 shares of company stock worth $365,651. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CMS Energy stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.19. 1,878,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.38. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $63.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

