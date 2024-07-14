Swiss National Bank Sells 4,000 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of AutoZone worth $163,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $2,600.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,112.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole acquired 36 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, with a total value of $99,255.60. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,255.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AZO traded up $38.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,920.83. 110,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,951. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,872.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,880.28. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,375.35 and a 1 year high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $34.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.