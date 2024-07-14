Swiss National Bank Sells 42,600 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 971,007 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 42,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $66,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WDC. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 68,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Western Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $9,313,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth $1,883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Insider Activity at Western Digital

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $29,902.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,473.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $29,902.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,473.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $1,973,158.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,626,898.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,143 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDC has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Benchmark raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Western Digital

Western Digital Price Performance

Western Digital stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.77. 4,554,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,872,788. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $81.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.90 and its 200-day moving average is $66.26.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.57) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.