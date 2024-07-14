Swiss National Bank Sells 48,100 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 718,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 48,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.31% of Hologic worth $56,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,529,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Hologic by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,163,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $154,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,564 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter worth $30,079,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 207.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 538,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,498,000 after acquiring an additional 363,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth about $24,431,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on HOLX. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.55.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.69. 1,694,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,564. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.02 and a 200 day moving average of $74.57. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $82.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hologic

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.