Swiss National Bank Sells 60,400 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,657,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.27% of Block worth $140,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SQ. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its position in Block by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Block by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Block by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, CAP Partners LLC raised its position in Block by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Block Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded up $2.25 on Friday, hitting $68.74. 8,697,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,132,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.83. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $87.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Block from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

View Our Latest Report on SQ

Insider Activity at Block

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,155 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $367,345.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 599,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,695,429. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total transaction of $76,355.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,394 shares in the company, valued at $18,066,698.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $367,345.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 599,150 shares in the company, valued at $42,695,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,673 shares of company stock worth $9,188,222 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Block Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.