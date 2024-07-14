Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 592,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $57,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,634,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,199,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,037,000 after buying an additional 595,746 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,161,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,479,000 after acquiring an additional 546,577 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,502,000. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,419,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Omnicom Group stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.30. 2,047,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,179. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. On average, analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.84%.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $41,984.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

