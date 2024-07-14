Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 681,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $204,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 453,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,796,000 after acquiring an additional 13,078 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $3,086,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,639,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,581,000 after purchasing an additional 436,997 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,176,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,870,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 99,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,295,000 after purchasing an additional 21,040 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,669,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,669,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.21.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:TT traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $343.81. 1,135,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,986. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $330.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.55. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $184.02 and a twelve month high of $347.20. The company has a market capitalization of $77.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

