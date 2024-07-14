Swissquote Group Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:SWQGF) Short Interest Update

Swissquote Group Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:SWQGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 70.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Swissquote Group Stock Performance

Shares of Swissquote Group stock remained flat at $322.00 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $294.00 and its 200-day moving average is $266.46. Swissquote Group has a 52-week low of $184.50 and a 52-week high of $322.00.

Swissquote Group Company Profile

Swissquote Group Holding Ltd provides a suite of online financial services to retail investors, affluent investors, and professional and institutional customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Securities Trading and Leveraged Forex. It operates an online bank that accepts multi-currency deposits/withdrawals, including crypto assets.

