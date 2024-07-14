Swissquote Group Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:SWQGF) Short Interest Update

Swissquote Group Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:SWQGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 70.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Swissquote Group Stock Performance
Shares of Swissquote Group stock remained flat at $322.00 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $294.00 and its 200-day moving average is $266.46. Swissquote Group has a 52-week low of $184.50 and a 52-week high of $322.00.
Swissquote Group Company Profile
