Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) Short Interest Down 30.5% in June

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 492,900 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the June 15th total of 709,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,464.5 days.
Symrise Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SYIEF opened at $121.06 on Friday. Symrise has a 52-week low of $93.05 and a 52-week high of $123.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.55.
About Symrise
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Symrise
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.