Synapse (SYN) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $85.17 Million

Synapse (SYN) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Synapse token can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00000778 BTC on exchanges. Synapse has a total market cap of $85.17 million and $2.57 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Synapse has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Synapse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Synapse Profile

Synapse’s genesis date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 212,668,318 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Synapse

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse (SYN) is a cross-chain interoperability token of the Synapse Protocol, enabling seamless asset bridging, swaps, and communication across multiple blockchains through its Synapse Interchain Network. SYN is used for governance, liquidity provider incentives, and transaction fees.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synapse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synapse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Synapse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synapse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.