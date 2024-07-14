Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX) Lifted to Buy at Maxim Group

Maxim Group upgraded shares of Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock.

Synaptogenix Stock Performance

Shares of Synaptogenix stock opened at $4.51 on Thursday. Synaptogenix has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average is $4.87.

Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter.

Synaptogenix Company Profile

Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. The company focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also evaluates therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Niemann-pick type C disease.

