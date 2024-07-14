Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Short Interest Down 24.1% in June

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 146,600 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the June 15th total of 193,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Synchronoss Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:SNCR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,988. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $13.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average of $8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.91. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $42.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.52 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Synchronoss Technologies

In other news, Director Laurie Harris sold 4,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $31,018.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,957.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,176 shares of company stock valued at $72,006. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 8.5% in the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 531,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 41,824 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 51.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that allows customers' subscribers to backup and protect, engage with, and manage their personal content.

