Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Short Interest Update

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,340,000 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the June 15th total of 9,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Insider Activity at Syndax Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Keith A. Goldan bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.03 per share, with a total value of $25,037.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 52,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,038.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Syndax Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNDX. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 415.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2,874.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ SNDX traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.48. 849,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,427. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.61. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $25.34.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.