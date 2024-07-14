T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,520,000 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the June 15th total of 25,510,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.79.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,044,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,362,775. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.87 and a 200-day moving average of $166.11. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $131.47 and a one year high of $182.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $210.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total value of $532,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,687 shares in the company, valued at $21,787,984.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.65, for a total value of $39,295,830.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 673,251,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,236,869,575.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total transaction of $532,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,787,984.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,678,884 shares of company stock valued at $955,868,736. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of T-Mobile US

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 75.8% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 232.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

