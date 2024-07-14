T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF (BATS:NVDX) Shares to Split on Tuesday, July 16th

Shares of T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF (BATS:NVDX – Free Report) are going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, July 16th. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, July 16th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, July 16th.
T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF Trading Up 2.7 %
NVDX stock opened at $181.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.83.
T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.