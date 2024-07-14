T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF (BATS:NVDX) Shares to Split on Tuesday, July 16th

Shares of T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF (BATS:NVDX – Free Report) are going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, July 16th. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, July 16th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, July 16th.

T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

NVDX stock opened at $181.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.83.

T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF Company Profile

The T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF (NVDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund aims to provide 2x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement of NVIDIA Corporation stock, less fees, and expenses. NVDX was launched on Oct 18, 2023 and is issued by Tuttle Capital Management.

