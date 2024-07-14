Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Short Interest Update

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the June 15th total of 2,760,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 851,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Taboola.com Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of TBLA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.25. 439,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,640. Taboola.com has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The company has a market cap of $944.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $414.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.73 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taboola.com will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Taboola.com

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 292.4% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 657,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 490,149 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,043,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,507,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Taboola.com by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 123,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 9,138 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Taboola.com by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,767,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,451 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Taboola.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TBLA. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Taboola.com from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.59.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

