Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,443 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth $1,546,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 174.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 95,076 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after buying an additional 60,480 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 158.8% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 37,176 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 22,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Tapestry by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 47,424 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TPR traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.90. 2,667,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,238,744. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 6.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.59.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on TPR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.53.

Insider Activity

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $105,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,815.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

