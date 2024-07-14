TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Robert W. Baird

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TASK. Citigroup cut their target price on TaskUs from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a sell rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TaskUs presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.13.

TASK opened at $15.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.32. TaskUs has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $15.63.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. TaskUs had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $227.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.50 million. Research analysts predict that TaskUs will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TASK. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the fourth quarter valued at $2,362,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in TaskUs in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in TaskUs by 326.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in TaskUs by 53.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 37,505 shares during the period. 44.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

