TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $19.26 Million Stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 756,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,710 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 1.9% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $19,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,647,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,438,000 after buying an additional 142,853 shares during the period. Geometric Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 6,208,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,607,000 after acquiring an additional 444,673 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,732,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,826,000 after acquiring an additional 211,845 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,515,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,887,000 after acquiring an additional 263,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,257,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,957,000 after purchasing an additional 51,965 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

DFAX traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.39. 431,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,249. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $26.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.07.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.