Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Insider Purchases £151.47 in Stock

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17 – Get Free Report) insider Mark Crawford purchased 51 shares of Team17 Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 297 ($3.80) per share, for a total transaction of £151.47 ($194.02).

TM17 stock opened at GBX 295 ($3.78) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £430.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,833.33, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Team17 Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 145 ($1.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 355 ($4.55). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 283.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 251.46.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TM17 shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.28) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.95) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Team17 Group from GBX 265 ($3.39) to GBX 310 ($3.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 343.33 ($4.40).

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes independent video games for digital and physical market in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Games Label, Simulation, and Edutainment segments. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games; educational entertainment apps for children; and working simulation games.

