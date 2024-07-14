Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$75.00 at Eight Capital

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Eight Capital from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$77.50 to C$82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$75.67.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TECK.B
Teck Resources Stock Up 2.6 %
Teck Resources Company Profile
Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Teck Resources
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.