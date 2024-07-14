Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$75.00 at Eight Capital

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Eight Capital from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$77.50 to C$82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$75.67.

Teck Resources Stock Up 2.6 %

Teck Resources Company Profile

Shares of TECK.B opened at C$69.23 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$47.47 and a 1 year high of C$74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$68.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$61.14. The firm has a market cap of C$35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

