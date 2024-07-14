Tectonic Advisors LLC Acquires 651 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,164 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.3% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 19,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,730,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 117,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PB traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.79. 738,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,905. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.60 and a 52-week high of $68.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.73. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.91.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $420.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PB

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.