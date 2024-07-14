Tectonic Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrow Electronics

In other news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total transaction of $192,012.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,679.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $396,046.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,524.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,469 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total value of $192,012.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $198,679.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,976 shares of company stock worth $788,183 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ARW traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.09. The stock had a trading volume of 297,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.35. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.27. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.51 and a 1-year high of $146.66.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.04. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.60 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

