Tectonic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,989 Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALG. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 73.4% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alamo Group in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Alamo Group during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alamo Group during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ALG. StockNews.com upgraded Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Alamo Group from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Alamo Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ALG traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.92. The stock had a trading volume of 51,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.93. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.74 and a 12 month high of $231.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.04.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.01. Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $425.59 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.25%.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

